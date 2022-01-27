Empirical Finance LLC Has $21.90 Million Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,009 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises about 3.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

