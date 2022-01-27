Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.97. The company had a trading volume of 159,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

