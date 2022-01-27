Empirical Finance LLC Has $32.03 Million Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,121 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,093,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 571,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 193,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 554.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of QVAL stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 71,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

