Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,756,750. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

