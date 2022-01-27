Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 292,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

