Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $24.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.10. The stock had a trading volume of 481,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,053. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.95 and a 200-day moving average of $586.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

