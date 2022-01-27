Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,920 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 599,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.