Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 4.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 105,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period.

BATS IMOM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

