Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,658,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after purchasing an additional 460,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 427,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

