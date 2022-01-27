Empirical Finance LLC Sells 12,302 Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000.

BATS VMOT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

