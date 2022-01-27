Empirical Finance LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 474,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

