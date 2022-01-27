Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

