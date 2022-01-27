Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $139,696.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.