Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Trading Down 0.8%

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $21.03. 200,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 142,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.