Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

