Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 5.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Enbridge worth $198,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.