Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

