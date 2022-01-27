Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.