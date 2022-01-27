Enbridge’s (ENB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.32.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$52.51. 8,443,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,244. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.78 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.26. The company has a market cap of C$106.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

