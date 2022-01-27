Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Reaches $9.09 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $243,514.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,779,282 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

