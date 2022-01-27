Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Enel stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

