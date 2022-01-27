Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

ET opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

