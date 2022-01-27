Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.22% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.