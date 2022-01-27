Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Eneti in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NETI stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Eneti has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter worth about $2,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

