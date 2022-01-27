Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.00

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.00 and traded as low as $33.58. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

