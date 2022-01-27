Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, an increase of 23,737.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 93,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.59. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.