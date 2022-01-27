Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 2,331.0% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

