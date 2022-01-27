Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.28. 12,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17.

About Engine Media (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Engine Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.