Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Enova International has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

