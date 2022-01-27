EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,745.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $80,147.52 and $35,745.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

