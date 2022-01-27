Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EFSC stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.