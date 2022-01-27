Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,024. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.