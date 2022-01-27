Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Envista worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVST opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

