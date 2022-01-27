EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EnWave stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

