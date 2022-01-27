Enzyme Finance (MLN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00103241 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

