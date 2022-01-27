EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $109.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

