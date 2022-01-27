eosDAC One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,431.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. eosDAC has a market cap of $734,821.70 and $35,431.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

