EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $344.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

