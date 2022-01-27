EpiK Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.57 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

