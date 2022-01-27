Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,079.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $41,079.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.