Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of EQIX opened at $695.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $790.97 and a 200-day moving average of $808.93. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 146.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

