Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

