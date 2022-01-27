Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.75 to C$11.50. The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 34091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQX. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

