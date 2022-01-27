Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,499 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $90,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.34. 240,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,728. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.