Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,018 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 1,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

