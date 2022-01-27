Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,773 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,779. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

