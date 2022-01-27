Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,113,000.

Shares of VONV stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

