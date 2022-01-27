Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 12,123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,130 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46.

