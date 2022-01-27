Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 25,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 468,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.81. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

