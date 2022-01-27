Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 39,921 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,241. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

